Cancellation Poll: 9 Broadcast Series Were Axed in May — Which Casualty Hit You the Hardest?

A total of nine scripted broadcast series were dispatched to TV’s dreaded MIA Network during the month of May, and one network was hit especially hard: ABC. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

More than half of the casualties belonged to the Alphabet net, which during the month of May axed dramas For Life and Rebel, and comedies American Housewife, mixed-ish and Call Your Mother.

CBS — which announced its three biggest cancellations (MacGyver, NCIS: New Orleans, Mom) earlier this winter — pulled the plug on just two series, All Rise and The Unicorn, last month. Fox and NBC, meanwhile, parted ways with one show apiece, Prodigal Son and Debris, respectively. Refreshingly cancellation-averse CW put zero shows to death in May (unless you count the scandal-rocked Bulletproof, and, for the record, we’re not).

It’s also worth noting that a handful of high-profile broadcast series (we’re looking at you Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls) remain very much on the bubble; final decisions on those are expected to be made in the coming weeks (keep tabs on our Renewal Scorecard for a complete rundown of the remaining in-limbo series).

As you look at the following cancellation list, which fatal blow hit you the hardest? Think long and hard about the options and then choose just ONE show. And hurry up — the polls close this Thursday at Noon EST, with the results being announced early next week!