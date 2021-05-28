Virgin River Season 3 Gets July Premiere Date on Netflix — Find Out What's Next

It’s going to be a hell of a summer in Virgin River. The Netflix drama’s 10-episode third season arrives Friday, July 9, TVLine has learned.

Per Netflix’s official tease, we can expect “a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance in a twist-packed season that’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats.”

Based on the books by Robyn Carr, Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie. and Marco Grazzini as Mike.

The show’s third season will introduce Zibby Allen (The Flash) as Jack’s sister Brie, described as a “smart, hard-charging, ballsy” lawyer who turns out to be “a whole lot of fun.” We’ll also meet Stacey Farber (Superman & Lois) as Lilly’s daughter Tara Anderson, who helps her mother raise Chloe while her three siblings are living away from home.

And it looks like the cast is just as excited about Virgin River returning for Season 3 as the fans are:

Season 2, which aired back in Nov. 2020, ended with a series of troubling cliffhangers: Preacher was blindsided by the return of Paige’s son Christopher, Doc told Hope that he had some difficult health news to share, and Mel discovered Jack bleeding out from a gunshot wound on the floor of his bar.

Your hopes for Virgin River‘s third season? Drop ’em in a comment below.