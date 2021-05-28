TV Ratings: SVU Outdraws Grey's and Ties for Thursday Demo Win

RELATED STORIES Virgin River Season 3 Gets July Premiere Date on Netflix -- Find Out What's Next

Virgin River Season 3 Gets July Premiere Date on Netflix -- Find Out What's Next Gossip Girl Reboot: Kristen Bell Speaks in First Teaser for HBO Max Series

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU this week copped 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, outdrawing time slot rival Grey’s Anatomy and landing in a four-way tie for the nightly demo win.

Bookending SVU, a Red Nose Day edition of The Wall (2.8 mil/0.4) matched Manifest‘s latest tallies, and Law & Order: Organized Crime (3.9 mil/0.6) joined SVU in that demo tie.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.4 mil/0.6) and Grey’s (4.1 mil/0.6, read recap) both slipped to what I must assume are series lows yet are a part of that four-way demo tie, while Rebel (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady-ish. Station 19 drew Thursday’s largest audience.

CBS | United States of Al (3.9 mil/0.4) dipped.

FOX | iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage averaged 1.7 mil and a 0.4.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Popular on TVLine

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.