Oscar Isaac Confirmed to Star in Marvel's Moon Knight for Disney+

It’s official: Star Wars veteran Oscar Isaac will star as Marvel superhero Moon Knight in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Marvel Studios confirmed the rumors of Isaac’s casting — which were first reported back in October — with a tweet on Thursday, quoting Isaac as saying “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT” with a photo of Isaac raising an eyebrow in front of comic book drawings of Moon Knight.

The Moon Knight series was first announced nearly two years ago as one of three Marvel shows coming to Disney+, along with She-Hulk (which now stars Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel. Isaac will play billionaire Marc Spector, a former CIA agent and mercenary who is saved from certain death by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu and given superhuman abilities.

Moon Knight joins a full slate of Marvel series at Disney+: WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted earlier this year, with Loki set to premiere next month on the streamer. Still to come are Hawkeye, Secret Invasion, the animated What If? and a series set in Black Panther‘s Wakanda, among others.

Isaac is best known for playing hotshot pilot Poe Dameron in the recent Star Wars film trilogy, making his debut in Episode VII — The Force Awakens. His other film credits include Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex Machina and Triple Frontier. He also earned a Golden Globe for playing politician Nick Wasicsko on the 2015 HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero. Next, he will co-star opposite Jessica Chastain in the upcoming HBO adaptation of Scenes From a Marriage.