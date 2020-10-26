Star Wars' Oscar Isaac in Talks to Play Marvel's Moon Knight for Disney+

RELATED STORIES The Right Stuff's Colin O'Donoghue Talks Gordo's Marital Lie, Going From Pirate to Astronaut to... Jedi?

Oscar Isaac of the third Star Wars trilogy is in talks to suit up as Moon Knight for Disney+‘s upcoming Marvel hero series, our sister site Variety reports.

“In talks” may be the operative words, though. As recently as a few days ago, both Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) and Nick Kroll (The League) were rumored to be in contention for the plum gig. And Tatiana Maslany recently refuted similar, seemingly solid reports that she had landed the lead in Disney+’s She-Hulk series.

Moon Knight is often likened to Batman in that his alter ego, Marc Spector, is a billionaire who uses his wealth to fund/trick out his heroic exploits. (Specifically, Spector, a former CIA agent and mercenary, was near death when the Egyptian moon god Khonshu offered him a second chance at life, gifting him with superhuman abilities.)

Disney+’s Moon Knight series was announced a while back, at the same time as both the aforementioned She-Hulk project and a Ms. Marvel series, that will absolutely and super-officially star newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Marvel comics’ first Muslim hero to headline her own titles.

Prior to his run as Poe Dameron in Star Wars VII, VIII and IX, Isaac’s TV credits included HBO’s Show Me a Hero miniseries.