Mrs. Davis, From Damon Lindelof and Young Sheldon's Tara Hernandez, Lands Straight-to-Series Order at Peacock

Move over, Sister Night: A new mysterious female is about to enter Damon Lindelof’s orbit.

Mrs. Davis, from the Watchmen showrunner and Young Sheldon writer Tara Hernandez, has landed a straight-to-series order at Peacock, the streaming site announced Thursday.

Per a Peacock release, the series “is an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

Lindelof praised Hernandez, who will serve as Mrs. Davis‘ showrunner, in a statement, calling her “an astonishingly original talent. Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic… I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

Lindelof will co-write the series with Hernandez; both also are among the show’s executive producers. Warner Bros. TV will produce.

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake,” Hernandez said via statement, adding, “I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

In addition to being a writer and co-executive producer on Young Sheldon, Hernandez’s TV credits include The Big Bang Theory. Lindelof’s small-screen resume includes The Leftovers, Lost and Crossing Jordan.