The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

Death has landed on The Sandman's doorstep.

Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.

The dozen castings — which Gaiman revealed in a blog post Wednesday — also include Doctor Who fave Jenna Coleman, Fargo and Harry Potter vet David Thewlis, Nip/Tuck‘s Joely Richardson, and British comedian Stephen Fry. Read on for character details:

* Coleman will play Johanna Constantine, haunted exorcist and occult adventuress for hire.

* Richardson (Nip/Tuck) will play Ethel Cripps, a master thief and woman of a thousand identities.

* Niamh Walsh (Good Omens) will play Young Ethel Cripps, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive.

* Thewlis (Fargo) will play John Dee, Ethel’s son, a dangerous, insane man on a quest for truth.

* Kyo Ra will play Rose Walker, a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.

* Fry will play Gilbert, debonair protector of Rose Walker.

* Razane Jammal (Paranormal) will play Lyta Hall, Rose’s best friend and travel companion.

* Sandra James-Young (EastEnders) will play Unity Kincaid, heiress and mysterious benefactor.

* Mason Alexander Park (iCarly) will play Desire, Dream’s sibling and desire personified.

* Donna Preston (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) will play Despair, Dream’s sister and the twin of Desire.

The Sandman is based on the DC Comics series of the same name, which is described as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The TV adaptation, which is currently in production, will follow “the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic (and human) mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

As previously reported, the ensemble also features Game of Thrones alumni Gwendolyn Christie and Charles Dance, who will respectively embody Lucifer and Roderick Burgess.

What do you think of The Sandman‘s cast so far? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.