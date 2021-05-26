Leverage: Redemption: The Crew Reunites for 'One, Just One' Job in Full-Length IMDb TV Revival Trailer

Grifter Sophie Devereaux agrees to get her con back on for “one, just one” new job (wink-wink) in the full-length trailer for IMDb TV’s Leverage: Redemption. TV's Best and Worst Revivals

The extended trailer above also, among other things, finds thief Parker grappling with (ugh!) motion-detecting lasers, Hardison getting schooled on his kid sister’s “relevant” hacking skills, and Noah Wyle’s newcomer learning a hard lesson about burgling.

IMDb TV also released the series’ poster, shown below.

In this new iteration of TNT’s five-season caper drama (premiering Friday, July 9 with the first of eight episodes), the Leverage crew — grifter Sophie (played by Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) — has watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier (and sometimes legal) for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.

To address those changes, the team finds new blood in “fixer” Harry Wilson (played by Falling Skies‘ Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and “maker” Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon of The CW’s Charmed), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics… and getting into trouble.

IMDb TV is Amazon’s free streaming service, on which you can currently watch the original Leverage series.

Want scoop on Leverage: Redemption, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line.