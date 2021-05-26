Firefly Lane Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Master of None Season 3 Shone a Light on IVF -- and Made Me Feel Less Alone

Netflix’s stroll down Firefly Lane will continue: The Katherine Heigl-Sarah Chalke drama has been renewed for a second season, to debut in 2022.

The series’ inaugural 10-episode season bowed in early February to mixed reviews.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah (who serves as co-executive producer on the 10-episode series), Firefly Lane charts the friendship of mismatched BFFs Tully (played by former Grey’s Anatomy doc Heigl) and Kate (onetime Scrubs doc Chalke) over a 30-year period.

The cast also includes Ben Lawson (Designated Survivor), Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle) and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End, Eastwick) will continue as showrunner/EP. Additional exec producers include Heigl and Shawn Williamson.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Firefly Lane’s pickup.