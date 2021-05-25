Red Queen: Elizabeth Banks to Co-Star in, EP Peacock Drama From Arrow Boss

RELATED STORIES Vampire Academy TV Series Ordered at Peacock, From TVD Boss Julie Plec

Elizabeth Banks is hungry for more futuristic drama: The Hunger Games alum will co-star in, direct and executive-produce Peacock’s Red Queen adaptation, TVLine has learned.

Based on the bestselling Victoria Aveyard novel, Red Queen — currently in development at the streamer — is set in a future America “where democracy is replaced by a monarchy led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with an iron fist over those without powers,” per the official description. The story centers on a poor young woman named Mare who discovers that she, too, has powers, which “catapults our unlikely hero to become the face of a revolution for the oppressed while searching for the truth behind the greatest mystery of all… how she became so powerful in the first place.”

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz co-wrote the pilot with Aveyard and will serve as showrunner and EP. Banks will play “a major supporting role” in addition to her work behind the camera.

Known for her roles in the Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect films, Banks has been busy on the small screen lately: Along with hosting ABC’s Press Your Luck revival, she co-starred in FX on Hulu’s limited series Mrs. America and is set to voice a grown-up Pebbles in an animated Flintstones sequel in the works at Fox.