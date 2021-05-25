American Idol's Arthur Gunn Dropped Out of Finale Due to 'Personal Morals' and 'Unpleasant' Experiences

RELATED STORIES The Good Doctor Recap: Which Couple Called It Quits Ahead of 2-Part Finale?

Arthur Gunn is speaking out (but not saying much) about his last-minute decision to drop out of the American Idol finale.

Gunn was supposed to perform alongside Sheryl Crow on Sunday night, but producers were forced to swap in Season 19 finalist Graham DeFranco — who was only in the audience to support his pal Chayce Beckham — when Gunn didn’t show.

Here’s Gunn’s long, vague explanation, as posted to Instagram late Monday night:

“Well, let’s just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary [Sheryl Crow]. What happened is not much to discuss at this point. I would like to make it up and invite [Crow] to perform couple of songs on the July 30th at @thecotillion. It was last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences.”

He continues, “It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It’s not the show to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show. I’m grateful for [American Idol] for have given me this platform and helped me to reach out to you all. sometimes things happens and it happens for a reason I guess. I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I’m sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn’t need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!”

Gunn originally placed second in Season 18, before returning to the competition in Season 19 and placing sixth/seventh (tying with Hunter Metts).

What’s your take on Gunn’s explanation? Hit PLAY on the video below to watch Crow and DeFranco’s performance, then drop a comment with your thoughts.