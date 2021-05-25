9-1-1: Lone Star Promotes Brianna Baker to Series Regular for Season 3

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star EP on That Finale Shakeup -- What's Next for the 126?

Getting a seat at the cool kids’ table was just the beginning for Nancy. Brianna Baker has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star, TVLine has learned.

Baker has recurred on the Fox procedural since the first season premiered in January 2020. Her character, paramedic Nancy Gillian, works at the 126 under Captain Tommy Vega. We learned a bit about her this season as we watched her process losing several co-workers — including Tim, who died in a volcano-related incident — but there’s much more still to be revealed.

“We’re going to learn more about her,” showrunner Tim Minear tells TVLine. “It’s funny, the story that we gave her this year of feeling like she wasn’t at the cool kids’ table, was sort of me and [executive producer Rashad Raisani] writing about how she was kind of treated on the show until we realized how incredibly cool she is. So the characters talking about her character on screen is really me and Rashad talking about Brianna and how incredible she is.”

Baker joins current series regulars Rob Lowe as Owen, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K., Sierra McClain as Grace, Jim Parrack as Judd, Natacha Karam as Marjan, Brian Michael Smith as Paul, Rafael Silva as Carlos, Julian Works as Mateo and Gina Torres as Tommy.

Though we don’t have an exact premiere date yet, we know that Lone Star‘s third season is being held until January 2022 while 9-1-1 goes on a brief hiatus. When football ends in March, the shows will resume their back-to-back Monday schedule. As teased during Fox’s Upfront presentation, fans should “keep an eye out for a crossover in the back half of the [TV] season.”

Your thoughts on Nancy’s future in the world of 9-1-1? Drop a comment with your hopes for Season 3 below.