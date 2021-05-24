Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Play Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Showtime's Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

RELATED STORIES Black Monday Season 3 Premiere Recap: Did Mo Get Dawn Out of Prison?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in for quite a ride with his next TV gig. The 3rd Rock From the Sun vet has signed on to play Uber’s embattled former CEO Travis Kalanick in the Showtime miniseries Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Meanwhile, Showtime is refashioning Super Pumped as an anthology franchise (vs. a one-off limited series), with each season exploring “a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.”

Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book of the same name, the first installment of Super Pumped “will depict the roller-coaster ride” of Uber, “embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.” Much of the action will be centered on Kalanick, who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup.

Billions EPs Brian Koppelman and David Levien will write/EP and serve as showrunners alongside Beth Schacter (Quantico).

“Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge,” said Amy Israel, Showtime’s EVP of Scripted Programming, in a statement. “We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build.”

Gordon-Levitt will next be seen in the elementary school-set Apple TV+ dramedy series Mr. Corman.