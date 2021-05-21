Bull Boss, Co-Star Freddy Rodriguez Both Out After Workplace Investigation

There’s a shakeup behind the scenes at Bull: Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and co-star Freddy Rodriguez are both exiting the CBS series following a workplace investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS confirmed that both Caron and Rodriguez will no longer be working on the show, but declined to comment further. This follows an internal investigation by producer CBS Studios after a number of writers quit the show when it wrapped production on Season 5, accusing Caron of “fostering a disrespectful work environment.” (According to the allegations, Caron was callous and often berated the writing staff.) Caron’s overall deal with CBS Studios has also been terminated.

Bull writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard will take over as co-showrunners for the upcoming Season 6. The series, starring Michael Weatherly as jury consultant Dr. Jason Bull, was renewed back in April, along with fellow veteran dramas S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I. and NCIS.

Rodriguez has played in-house counsel and Bull’s former brother-in-law Benjamin “Benny” Colón on the CBS drama since it debuted in 2016. No explanation has been given for his departure.

This isn’t the first controversy surrounding Bull: Former co-star Eliza Dushku was poised to become a series regular following Season 1, but she alleges she was fired after complaining about sexually suggestive comments made by Weatherly on set. Dushku eventually reached a $9.5 million settlement with the network and laid out her complaints in a scathing op-ed. (Producers Amblin Television also left the show following the allegations.) But the network kept Weatherly as its star and renewed the show, with CBS entertainment chief Kelly Kahl insisting that “it’s a popular show. Michael is loved by our audience… Even after these allegations came out, people continued to watch.”