Elite Season 4 Trailer: New Students Bring Temptation and Danger

Elite‘s newcomers are stirring up a lot of trouble and some serious heat in the first trailer for Season 4, premiering Friday, June 18 on Netflix.

From threesomes to love triangles, the incoming students are making themselves right at home at the upper-class secondary school Las Encinas. And of course, it appears that they will also get embroiled in a fresh mystery. “They tainted everything,” Ander declares when questioned about what happened after the newbies’ arrival.

Read on for the spoiler-y official description of the upcoming season:

A new school year begins at Las Encinas, and with it comes a new director (Diego Martín): one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, ready to bring the Las Encinas institution, which, according to him, has been running amok in the past few years, back on track. He brings his three children with him (Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Manu Rios): three teenagers too used to always get their own way, and to have what they want when they want, no matter who falls, and who will jeopardize the union and strong friendship of the students who have stayed at the school. Once again, a battle between the old (the long-standing students) and the new world (the new management and the new classmates, including Pol Granch) takes place. A clash of sides where the value of friendship, love, loyalty, the discovery of one’s own sexuality, the invincible power of the privileged and the culture of silence will be tested more than ever. A confrontation that will end up exploding and causing a tragedy, a victim, and a perpetrator whose identity must be unveiled.

As previously reported, the series has already been picked up for a fifth season by Netflix, with Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere (Cable Girls) and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) boarding the ensemble.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts (and excitement about Nadia’s brief appearance)!