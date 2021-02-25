Elite Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix, Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Netflix will continue to roam the halls of Las Encinas for the foreseeable future. The streaming service has renewed Spanish-language drama Elite for a fifth season, ahead of its Season 4 premiere.

According to our sister site Deadline, the Season 5 cast will include a pair of newcomers: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere (Cable Girls) and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas). Character details were not provided.

Set at Las Encinas, an upper-class secondary school, Elite follows the relationships between three working-class scholarship students and their wealthy classmates. As seen in the Season 3 finale, several students — Carla, Lu, Nadia and Valerio — have left Las Encinas behind and are embarking on a new life. (Polo, of course, wasn’t so lucky and was accidentally killed by Lu.)

Meanwhile, Omar joined his boyfriend Ander, plus Samuel, Guzman and Rebeca, as a student at Las Encinas, while Cayetana became the school’s new janitor.

Elite was previously renewed for a fourth season in May. In a tweet confirming the Season 5 renewal, Netflix made clear that there’s still no timetable for Season 4’s premiere.

As previously reported, Season 4 will welcome new cast members Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín, whose characters will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana. (See the newest cast photo here.) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Elite‘s early Season 5 pickup. Are you looking forward to binge-watching multiple seasons in the not-too-distant future?