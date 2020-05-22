Elite Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix — Which Cast Members May Not Be Back?

Netflix is officially re-enrolling at Las Encinas: The streamer has renewed its Spanish-language teen drama Elite for Season 4.

Six cast members confirmed the renewal in a Twitter video, which was filmed remotely from each of the stars' homes. "I wish I could see your faces when you watch it, because you're going to flip out," Georgina Amorós, who plays Cayetana, tells fans of the fourth season. "There are many new things going on you could never think of."

Set at Las Encinas, an upper-class secondary school, Elite follows the relationships between three working-class scholarship students and their wealthy classmates. As seen in the Season 3 finale, several students — Carla, Lu, Nadia and Valerio — have left Las Encinas behind and are embarking on a new life. (Polo, of course, wasn’t so lucky and was accidentally killed by Lu.) Meanwhile, Omar joined his boyfriend Ander, plus Samuel, Guzman and Rebeca, as a student at Las Encinas, while Cayetana became the school’s new janitor.

The below “goodbye” video heavily implies the departures of cast members Ester Expósito, Danna Paola, Mina El Hammani and Jorge López. A rep for Netflix did not have further comment.

There is currently no timetable for the premiere of Elite's fourth season, given the ongoing quarantine caused by the coronavirus outbreak.