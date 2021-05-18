The Resident Season Finale Sneak Peek: Meet Conrad and Nic's Baby Girl!

RELATED STORIES The Resident Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

Welcome to the world, Baby Hawkins-Nevin!

Tonight’s Season 4 finale of The Resident (Fox, 8/7c) will find Conrad and Nic at last meeting their infant daughter — and if you were feeling anxious that Nic’s labor might go awry during the episode, allow TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek to reassure you.

In the clip above, the new parents hold their baby girl for the first time, with Conrad noting that “she’s beautiful, like her mom.” (Amid all the post-birth bliss, though, it doesn’t seem that Conrad and Nic have settled on a name for their bundle of joy just yet.)

The milestone feels particularly sweet after Conrad and Nic’s previous struggles with having a child: Nic had first gotten pregnant years ago, but ultimately miscarried, then this pregnancy was briefly endangered when Nic was stabbed by an aggressive Chastain patient, forcing her into emergency surgery. So when Nic proudly remarks that Baby Girl has 10 fingers and 10 toes in our sneak peek? That announcement’s been a long time coming.

The Resident fans can also breathe a sigh of relief that the Season 4 finale won’t double as a series finale. Earlier this week, Fox renewed the medical drama for Season 5, which will kick off this fall in its current Tuesdays-at-8 time slot. Morris Chestnut, however, will have a greatly reduced presence as Dr. Barrett Cain in Season 5, after joining Fox’s upcoming family drama Our Kind of People in a leading role.

