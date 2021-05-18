Amy Poehler Is Still Fighting With Herself in Duncanville Season 2 — Video

RELATED STORIES Duncanville Renewed for Season 3

“This season, Duncan doesn’t really change at all and doesn’t learn a lot of lessons,” Amy Poehler says of the teen boy she voices on Fox’s Duncanville — not that we’re surprised to hear her say it.

Duncanville‘s second season kicks off with a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 23 at 8:30 and 9:30 pm. After that, the show moves to its regular time slot (Mondays at 9:30 pm) beginning May 31. The show has already been renewed for Season 3.

In addition to welcoming Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard as a special guest star, the premiere also serves as a Parks and Recreation reunion, with Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman all lending their voices to the summer vacation-themed episode.

The voice cast of Duncanville includes Poehler as both 15-year-old Duncan and his mother Annie, Ty Burrell as Duncan’s dad Jack, Riki Lindhome as Duncan’s awkward sister Kimberly, Joy Osmanski as Duncan’s adopted sister Jin, Yassir Lester as Duncan’s trend-setting friend Yangzi, Zach Cherry as Duncan’s aloof friend Wolf, Betso Sodaro as Duncan’s tomboy friend Bex, Rashida Jones as Duncan’s crush Mia, and Wiz Khalifa as Duncan’s teacher Mr. Mitch.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 — courtesy of Poehler, Lindhome and Osmanski — then drop a comment with your thoughts on Duncanville.