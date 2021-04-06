Duncanville Renewed: Fox Animated Comedy Scores Early Season 3 Pickup

Fox is extending its stay in Duncanville, renewing the animated comedy for a third season. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The pickup comes six weeks ahead of the Amy Poehler-fronted series’ Season 2 premiere. It also comes less than a week after Fox pulled the plug on fellow sophomore ‘toon Bless the Harts.

“Watching Amy bring her incredible talent to Duncanville both on and off the screen these past two seasons has been an amazing experience,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Entertainment, in a statement. “Duncanville’s entire cast and crew, led by two of television’s best showrunners in Mike and Julie [Scully], continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series; and I’m looking forward to another season of Duncanville to relive my teen years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air.”

Duncanville — which also features the voices of Modern Family‘s Ty Burrell and Poehler’s Parks and Recreation BFF Rashida Jones — is set to kick off its second season with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, May 23. The first of those two episodes will feature cameos by Poehler and Jones’ former Parks and Rec co-stars Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman.

TVLine’s Broadcast TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Duncanville‘s pickup.