Charles Grodin, Emmy Winner and Star of Beethoven, Dead at 86

Charles Grodin, an Emmy-winning writer and actor who starred in films like Beethoven and The Heartbreak Kid, died of cancer Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 86.

Throughout his career, Grodin was known for his extremely deadpan style of humor. In addition to his big-screen work, which also included Rosemary’s Baby and Midnight Run, Grodin had several TV roles over the course of his prolific career. He played Cane Kensington in Fresno, a mini-series starring Carol Burnett and Dabney Coleman that lampooned prime-time soap operas of the 1970s and ’80s like Dallas and Dynasty. He also appeared on episodes of Law & Order: SVU and The Michael J. Fox Show, and recurred as Dr. Bigelow on FX’s Louie. In 2016, he played Bernie Madoff friend-turned-victim Carl Shapiro in ABC’s Madoff miniseries.

For a while in the 1990s, Grodin hosted his own CNBC talk show and filmed political commentary segments for 60 Minutes II.

In 1978, Grodin took home a comedy-variety or music special Emmy for The Paul Simon Special.