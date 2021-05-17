TV Ratings: Zoey's Playlist Dips With Finale, Idol Ekes Out Sunday Win

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Zoey’s Playlist closed Season 2 with 1.2 million total viewers (its third-smallest audience to date) and a 0.2 demo rating (down a tenth from last week’s finals to match its series low). TVLine readers gave the season(/series?) ender an average grade of “A+”; read post mortem. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of ZEP, fellow bubble drama Good Girls (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | AFV (4.4 mil/0.6), American Idol (5.2 mil/0.65) and the newly renewed The Rookie‘s season finale (3.7 mil/0.5, read post mortem) all dipped, though Idol still pulled off a Sunday demo win.

CBS | The Equalizer (7 mil/0.6) dipped, while NCIS: Los Angeles (5.7 mil/0.6) and New Orleans (4.9 moil/0.5) were steady heading into their respective season and series finales.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (422K/0.1) and Batwoman (341K/0.1) both dipped to new audience lows while steady in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons (1 mil/0.4) ticked up, while The Great North‘s season finale (770K/0.3), Bob’s Burgers (1 mil/0.4) and the Family Guy finale (1.1 mil/0.4) all dipped.

