Ratings: Blue Bloods Rises With Finale, Dominates Friday in Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, Blue Bloods‘ two-hour Season 11 finale averaged 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up from last week to easily cop Friday’s biggest audience (as it does) while tying for the nightly demo win.

TVLine readers gave Blue Bloods‘ finale — which apparently was ready to be a series finale, if need be — an average grade of “A.”

Opening CBS’ night, Gayle King’s special about the queen drew 3.5 mil and a 0.2.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady, tying Blue Bloods for the demo win.

NBC | The Blacklist (3 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (1.8 mil/0.4) slipped to its lowest numbers in a while. (Sorry, my abacus is in the shop.)

THE CW | Charmed (693K/0.1) and Dynasty (571K/0.1) both saw a meaningful uptick in viewers (was there a ballgame last night somewhere?), with the latter improving on last week’s 0.0 rating.

