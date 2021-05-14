CBS Orders Sophia Bush's Good Sam, Pete Holmes Bowling Comedy to Series

CBS is betting on a couple of familiar faces next season: The Eye network has handed series orders to medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush, and bowling comedy Smallwood, starring Pete Holmes, TVLine has learned.

Good Sam stars Bush (Chicago P.D.) as a talented but stifled surgeon who “embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma,” per the official description. “When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.”

The supporting cast includes Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) as the pompous father/boss of Bush’s character, along with Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C.), Skye P. Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Michael Stahl-David (Almost Family). Katie Wech (Star, Rizzoli & Isles) serves as creator and also an executive producer, along with Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman.

Smallwood is a multi-camera sitcom that stars stand-up comic Holmes (Crashing) as a guy who gets laid off from the assembly line of the GM factory and decides to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler. (It’s based on the real life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood.) The supporting cast includes Chi McBride (Hawaii Five-0) and Katie Lowes (Scandal). Mark Gross (Man With a Plan) is the creator and EP.

The two shows join CSI: Vegas, FBI: International, NCIS: Hawaii and Ghosts among the new series coming to CBS next season. (Several bubble shows, like SEAL Team and All Rise, still haven’t yet learned their fates.) For a full rundown of all the new shows coming to primetime next season, check out our 2021-22 TV Preview.

