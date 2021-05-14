American Housewife Cancelled at ABC

It’s time for American Housewife to pack up and move out: ABC has cancelled the Katy Mixon-led sitcom after five seasons, TVLine has learned.

Mixon starred as wife and mom Katie Otto, who struggles to fit in with her wealthy and snooty new neighbors in the town of Westport, Connecticut. Diedrich Bader played Katie’s history professor husband Greg, with Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Giselle Eisenberg playing their kids Taylor, Oliver and Anna Kat. (Julia Butters played Anna Kat during the show’s first four seasons, but left prior to Season 5 and was replaced by Eisenberg.)

Debuting in October 2016, American Housewife earned a full-season pickup a month later and was renewed for Season 2 the following May. It shifted around ABC’s primetime schedule throughout its five-season run, ending up in the Wednesdays at 8:30 pm time slot for its final 13-episode run. The cancellation caps Housewife‘s run at a total of 103 episodes; the March 31 season finale will now serve as a series finale as well.

In Season 5, American Housewife averaged a 0.55 demo rating and just shy of 3 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down just 5 and 8 percent from its Season 4 numbers. Among the seven sitcoms ABC has aired this TV season, it ranked third in both demo (trailing The Goldbergs and The Conners) and in total audience.

ABC also axed freshman comedy Call Your Mother and drama Rebel on Friday, along with veterans mixed-ish and For Life. For the latest on what’s renewed and cancelled, check out our handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard. Will you miss Katie and the Otto family? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation news in a comment below.