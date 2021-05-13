Ratings: SEAL Team and Million Things Hold Steady in Demo, Dip in Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Kids Say the Darndest Things this Wednesday drew 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking down from last week’s Season 2 premiere. The 10 Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: SEAL Team, Good Girls, Zoey's Playlist, Prodigal Son and More

Leading out of that, on-the-bubble SEAL Team dipped to an audience low (3.4 mil) while posting its fourth straight 0.4 rating. The already-renewed S.W.A.T. (2.8 mil/0.3) also dipped.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Bubble drama Million Little Things slipped to an audience low (1.95 mil) while steady in the demo (with a 0.3); read recap. On the sitcom front, everybody was steady Eddie!

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.4 mil/1.0, read recap) dipped to season lows but still led Wednesday in the demo. Game of Talents (2.2 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.8 mil/0.9) was steady in the demo, while Fire (6.9 mil/0.9) and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.8) each dipped.

THE CW | Kung Fu (970K/0.1) and Nancy Drew (470K/0.1) both added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.