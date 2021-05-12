Ratings: This Is Us Returns Steady, Supergirl Flies Low Into 3-Month Break

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us returned from a month-long break to 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady to lead Tuesday in the demo; read recap. The 10 Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: SEAL Team, Good Girls, Zoey's Playlist, Prodigal Son and More

Bookending the family drama, The Voice (5.5 mil/0.6, read recap) was on par with Monday’s season lows and New Amsterdam (3.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | NCIS (8.6 mil/0.6) and FBI (7.4 mil/0.6) both slipped two tenths in the demo, though the former easily commanded Tuesday’s largest audience. FBI: Most Wanted (5.7 mil/0.5) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.5) and the recently cancelled Prodigal Son (1.87 mil/0.4) each dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

THE CW | The Flash (767K/0.2) rebounded from last week’s audience low, while Supergirl (472K/0.1) slipped to its own audience low ahead of a three-month (!) break.

ABC | Pooch Perfect (1.8 mil/0.3) and black-ish (1.6 mil/0.3) both dipped in the demo, while mixed-ish (1.5 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.6 mil/0.4) were steady.

