After The Voice’s Season 20 Live Playoffs teed up a night of straaange song selections, it looked like the eight singers who’d be headed home would be: Team Nick’s Four-Way Knockout winner Devan Blake Jones, Team Nick’s Andrew Marshall, Team Nick’s Jose Figeuroa Jr.…

Uh… yeah, it was not a great night for Team Nick. Or Team Legend, for that matter. As I was typing, the likeliest eliminees included Team Legend’s Zania Alaké, Ryleigh Modig and Victor Solomon (even though he gave arguably his most spirited performance to date), Team Blake’s Pete Mroz and onetime frontrunner Zae Romeo from Team Kelly.

But, of course, the actual results don’t always match up with the results of the polls that follow TVLine’s recaps. So who actually got sent packing, and who managed to last another week via the Instant Save? Read on…

SAVED BY AMERICA’S VOTE

Cam Anthony (Team Blake)

Rachel Mac (Team Nick)

Victor Solomon (Team Legend)

Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly)

SAVED BY THEIR COACH

Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake)

Dana Monique (Team Nick)

Pia Renee (Team Legend)

Gihanna Zoe (Team Kelly)

ELIMINATED

Zania Alaké (Team Legend)

Anna Grace (Team Blake)

Devan Blake Jones (Team Nick)

Andrew Marshall (Team Nick)

Zae Romeo (Team Kelly)

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Pete Mroz (Team Blake), “Speechless” — Grade: C | Aw, I want to like Pete so much more than I do, especially considering how awkward it must be to be an old pal of Blake’s who hasn’t gone on to his sorta success. But this felt sloppy, so loose that it came off almost half-assed. Todd Tilghman, Pete just ain’t.

Jose Figueroa Jr. (Team Nick), “Superstition” — Grade: B- | The king of the runs livened up the joint, for sure, and put forth personality plus. Vocally, though, his desperately peppy Stevie Wonder cover wasn’t the showstopper that it needed to be to keep Jose in the contest. Fun but forgettable.

Corey Ward (Team Kelly), “Lose You to Love Me” — Grade: A- | At this point, I figured the Wildcard was Corey’s to lose. He stuck to what he does best, tackling Selena Gomez’s super-emotional hit and bringing to it the raw vulnerability that has made him stand out all season long. “Did you just hear the pain and the purity… ?!?” his coach exclaimed to the audience when he was done. We had!

Ryleigh Modig (Team Legend), “It Will Rain” — Grade: C | Props — as sure as I was that Corey had the Wildcard in the bag, Ryleigh started off sounding strong enough that I was like, “Huh, maybe not.” Then she hit the chorus and got so pitchy, I had to say, “Eh, never mind. Corey, it is after all.” Ryleigh obviously has talent, she just doesn’t seem entirely sure of how to harness and deploy it.

SAVED BY AMERICA’S VOTE | Corey Ward

ELIMINATED | Pete Mroz, Jose Figueroa Jr., Ryleigh Modig

So, which cut hurt the most? Any surprises for you? Hit the comments with your reactions to the results.