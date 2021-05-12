TVLine Items: Animal Kingdom Return Date, Blindspotting Trailer and More

Animal Kingdom‘s latest round of sibling rivalry will kick off this summer, when Season 5 premieres on Sunday, July 11 at 9/8c on TNT, it was announced via the show’s official Instagram account.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Pose vet Charlayne Woodard will recur in the upcoming episodes as Smurf’s old accomplice Pamela Johnson, who is described as “warm and maternal” but also “tough and intelligent. She’s still a badass, but now she lets others get their hands dirty on her behalf.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire) and Darren Mann (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) are slated to appear in the sixth and final season as young versions of Shawn Hatosy’s Pope and Scott Speedman’s Baz, while Jasper Polish will play Pope’s twin sister Julia.

Ready for more of today's newsy nuggets? Well…

* Billy Porter (Pose), Zachary Quinto (American Horror Story) and EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) have joined the cast of Disney+’s animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Porter and Quinto will voice the mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (Keke Palmer), while Johnson is Penny’s best guy friend, who is a non-conforming trendsetter.

* Gillian Jacobs (Community) will play Chris Riley, the wife of former Lakers head coach Pat Riley, in Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, our sister site Deadline reports.

* AMC+’s six-part revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight), will premiere Monday, July 5 on AMC+ (and Monday, July 12 at 10 pm on AMC).

* The Starz comedy Blindspotting, created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs (based on the 2018 film) and co-starring Helen Hunt (Mad About You), will debut Sunday, June 13 at 9 pm. Watch a trailer:

* Amazon Prime has released a trailer for its YA drama Panic, premiering Friday, May 28:

Which of today's TVLine Items pique your interest?