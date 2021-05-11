The Oval Sets July Return to BET for Second Half of Season 2

RELATED STORIES The Oval's Kron Moore Reveals the Scene That Caused Her to Have a 'Complete and Total Breakdown'

BET is keeping the fireworks going this summer, bringing Tyler Perry’s The Oval back for the second half of Season 2 on Tuesday, July 20 (9/8c), TVLine has learned exclusively. The midseason premiere will air on BET and BET Her.

The return episode, ominously titled “The Target,” continues Barry’s hunt for his daughter, puts Hunter and Victoria in a “power struggle concerning a terrorist,” and finds Lilly laying down ground rules with Donald as they “discuss the terms of their marriage,” according to BET’s official synopsis.

But before we can jump ahead to the second half of Season 2, we still have a midseason finale to contend with, airing tonight at 9 pm. Here’s what we can expect, according to BET: “Donald comes home to a surprise that makes him rethink his approach to Lilly. Sam acts out of character and regrets his decisions. Hunter holds his first cabinet meeting, but it doesn’t go as Donald planned.”

(Can we take a moment to appreciate that this is Hunter’s first cabinet meeting in two seasons? It’s no wonder he has so much time for all this drama — he never actually does any real work!)

As previously reported, The Oval has already been renewed for Season 3. How are you feeling about the show as we head into tonight’s midseason finale? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.