The Oval Renewed for Season 3

The Oval is sticking around for another term.

BET has renewed Tyler Perry’s political soap for a third season, Deadline reports. The pickup comes just one week after the premiere of the show’s 22-episode second season and ahead of tonight’s second episode.

The show’s ensemble cast includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Oval‘s Season 3 pickup.