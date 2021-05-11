Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival With Adult Players Ordered at The CW

RELATED STORIES Black Lightning's Marvin Jones III Talks Tobias' New Job, Piano Skills and His Impending Rematch With Painkiller

Olmec is finally ready to pick on somebody his own size. The iconic Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, now featuring adults as contestants, is being revived at The CW.

In addition to the aforementioned giant stone head, this “reimagining” of the classic series will also bring back other fan-favorite elements, including the Moat Crossings, the Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run. The team names — Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys — will also remain unchanged.

This revamped Hidden Temple promises “tougher challenges” and “much bigger prizes” as each episode pits five teams against one other to enter Olmec’s Temple, discover a treasure and return it to its rightful place — all while avoiding the infamous Temple Guards.

Inspired by Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda and the Indiana Jones movie series (did you know that?!), Legends of the Hidden Temple originally aired from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon, with Kirk Fogg serving as host and Dee Bradley Baker providing various voiceovers. A scripted movie inspired by the game premiered on Nickelodeon in 2016. Both the original game show and the movie are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

This revival was originally developed for the ill-fated streaming service Quibi, as TVLine reported back in Dec. 2019.