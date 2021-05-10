This Is Us Video: Kate's Not So Sure About Toby's Newfound DIY Passion

RELATED STORIES Good Girls Recap: Rio's Backstory Reveals His Family's (Very) Long Game -- Plus, Did Beth Choose a Side?

Good Girls Recap: Rio's Backstory Reveals His Family's (Very) Long Game -- Plus, Did Beth Choose a Side? SNL Spoofs HBO's Mare of Easttown: Kate McKinnon and Elon Musk Star

Necessity is the mother of invention. And YouTube, this exclusive This Is Us sneak peek shows us, is the mother of home-improvement improvisation.

In Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), when Kate informs Toby that their shower is doing that “thing” again, he ruefully informs her that the bathroom plumbing issue has spread to the kitchen, which now sports a leak in the ceiling. She’s resigned to calling a plumber, but Toby balks at paying someone to come and fix everything — especially now that he’s not working.

Kate (correctly, may we add) points out that yes, hiring a plumber can be pricey… but having to deal with the water damage and/or mold that can result from a botched DIY job isn’t cheap, either. Still, Toby reassures her that he’s got everything under control. (And yet, seeing the face Kate makes at the video he cues up at the end of the clip, we’re definitely not the only ones not feeling good about this decision.)

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “The Music and the Mirror,” Beth thinks about her career and Kevin is thrown a bit by an encounter with someone from his past.

Popular on TVline

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the waterworks, then hit the comments: There’s no way Toby’s plan is going to work, right?