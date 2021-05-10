SportsCenter Host Kenny Mayne Leaving ESPN After 27 Years

RELATED STORIES ESPN's Pedro Gomez Dead at 58

Kenny Mayne has signed off on his final SportsCenter.

The longtime ESPN host is leaving the network after 27 years, he announcedTuesday via social media.

“I am leaving ESPN,” Mayne, who is known for his dry humor, tweeted. “Salary cap casualty.”

Mayne joined the network in 1994. On SportsCenter, he was in the mix with other hosts like Keith Olbermann and Stuart Scott, peppering sports footage with taglines like “It’s never iffy if it’s Griffey” and “I’m not sure what the pitch is, but it tastes like chicken.”

In addition to SportsCenter, Mayne has appeared over the years in the network’s horse-racing coverage and in series like Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports and the game show 2 Minute Drill.

Per our sister site Variety, Mayne was offered a package to remain with ESPN but declined it.

Mayne also is known for taking part in Season 2 of Dancing With the Stars. He and professional partner Andrea Hale were eliminated after their first dance, a cha-cha-cha. In later seasons, Mayne returned to the reality dancing competition to offer commentary for its DanceCenter segments.

After all these years, are you sad to hear about Mayne’s departure from ESPN? Let us know in the comments!