Legends Boss on Dominic Purcell's Exit: 'Everybody Needs a Break'

Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer completely understands star Dominic Purcell’s need to step away from the CW series.

In April, Purcell announced via Instagram that he will not return as a series regular for the already announced seventh season — but he’ll “come back periodically,” as part of a handshake deal with Klemmer.

“Deal isn’t done. I have no interest,” Purcell wrote in one version of the Instagram post. “[Whatever] cash they throw on the corporate level. I’m walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character — not an actor in the world could have done better.”

In a now-deleted portion of his original caption, Purcell added, “The studio does not care. The actors[‘] work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.”

Asked about where things stand with the actor and the future of his character Mick Rory, Klemmer tells TVLine with a laugh, “I think [Dominic] summed it up pretty well — not with his first post, but with his later posts.”

“I think everybody just needs a break from the show, myself included,” Klemmer continues, “and even when people leave the Waverider, there’s always a seat open for people to come back. I’m looking forward to having him on the show next season.”

As for this current season, Captain Sara Lance’s abduction by aliens and subsequent absence on the Waverider will hit her fellow OG team member particularly hard. As the two remaining Legends from Rip Hunter’s original crew, Mick “really relied on the stability that Sara provided in his life,” Klemmer says. So with the blonde very, very far away, “he kind of reverts to the old Mick, who’s obviously a powder keg.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.