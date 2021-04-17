Legends of Tomorrow's Dominic Purcell: 'I'm Walking Away' After Season 6

Dominic Purcell, who plays Legends of Tomorrow‘s career criminal Mick Rory/Heat Wave, announced Friday that he has “no interest” in continuing on as a series regular.

“Deal isn’t done. I have no interest,” he wrote via Instagram. “[Whatever] cash they throw on the corporate level. I’m walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character — not an actor in the world could have done better.”

In a now-deleted portion of his original caption, Purcell added, “The studio does not care. The actors[‘] work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.”

*Update* On Saturday, Purcell confirmed he will “come back periodically,” as part of a handshake deal with executive producer/co-showrunner Phil Klemmer.

Warner Bros. Television had no comment on Purcell’s announcement.

The actor’s edited post now ends on a positive note: “Big thanks to the cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom.”

The Arrowverse series’ sixth season is set to begin Sunday, May 2, continuing the story of the time-traveling team of heroes and villains who band together to help save the world.

In February, Legends was renewed for a seventh season. A few days following the announcement, Purcell said in a now-deleted Instagram post that he would be leaving at the end of Season 7, which was originally thought to be the end of his contract.

