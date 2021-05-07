Pose's Mj Rodriguez to Star in Apple Comedy Series With Maya Rudolph

RELATED STORIES Maya Rudolph to Headline Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Forever EPs

A Pose diva has already lined up her next act: Mj Rodriguez will star alongside Maya Rudolph in an upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Friday.

The untitled comedy centers on Molly, played by Rudolph, a woman whose husband “leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars,” per the official description. (The series was first announced back in March.) Rodriguez will play Sofia, “the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.”

Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (Forever) serve as co-creators and writers on the project, as well as executive producers. Rudolph is also an EP on the series.

Rodriguez currently stars as house mother Blanca on the FX drama Pose, which debuted in 2018 and is airing its third and final season. (The series finale is slated for Sunday, June 6.) The actress has earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for the role, and Pose has won a Peabody and two GLAAD Awards, along with an Emmy for lead actor Billy Porter. Rodriguez’s other TV credits include Nurse Jackie and Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Pose star try comedy? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting news.