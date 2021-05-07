Absentia to End With Season 3 at Amazon — Read Stana Katic's Farewell

Absentia will indeed be absent from Amazon Prime’s lineup moving forward: The Stana Katic drama series is ending with its previously released third season.

Katic broke the news herself in a tweet on Friday, explaining that “although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, Absentia was always meant to be only three seasons, and I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially [Katic’s character] Emily and her loved ones.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Absentia starred Katic as Emily Byrne, an FBI agent who, after being declared dead in absentia, tried to reclaim her family, identity and innocence when she became the prime suspect in a string of murders. In Season 3 — which dropped on July 17, 2020 — Emily and her ex-husband, Special Agent Nick Durand, had no choice but to intervene when an international criminal case hit too close to home, and Nick’s life was endangered. While serving out the final days of her FBI suspension, Emily raced against time to save Nick, uncovering a larger and more complex conspiracy in the process.

“When they asked me in January 2017 if I was ready to spend three years in Bulgaria shooting a cable TV series, I had no idea what I was in for,” Katic wrote on Friday. “I could never have imagined the creative partnerships and the friendships that would form and enrich my life. Three seasons was the perfect amount of space for a beautiful, complicated and wonderfully fulfilling journey.”

After thanking Absentia‘s cast, crew and producers, Katic also expressed her gratitude to its viewers. “It is because of YOU that our show was a great success for its broadcasters,” she continued. “It’s because of YOU that we get to entertain you and be storytellers. And whatever projects this tribe of rebel storytellers goes to next, I hope you’ll follow them all.”

The series marked Katic’s first TV gig since ABC’s Castle, from which she was unceremoniously dismissed at the end of its eighth season — only for ABC to reverse course and cancel the show altogether weeks later. In a May 2020 interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, four years after the controversy, Katic admitted the “entire experience” left her “confused” and “hurt.”

She added, though, that “time has passed and I am so thankful to have been a part of that project [and] for it to have affected as many people as it did. People loved [Katic’s Kate and Nathan Fillion’s Rick as a] couple and loved the story we told, loved all of those characters.”