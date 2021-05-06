TV Ratings: Bubble Dramas SEAL Team and Million Little Things Holding Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Kids Say the Darndest Things made its CBS debut to 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, down sharply in the demo (yet steady in audience) versus its Season 1 averages on ABC (3.6 mil/0.6). The 10 Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: SEAL Team, Good Girls, Zoey's Playlist, Prodigal Son and More

Now with a lower-rated lead-in than Tough as Nails, bubble-straddling SEAL Team (3.7 mil/0.4) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. S.W.A.T. (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.4 mil/1.0) led Wednesday in the demo; Game of Talents (2.3 mil/0.5) dipped.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.8 mil/0.8) dipped, while Fire (7 mil/0.9) and P.D. (5.6 mil/0.9) were steady — with Fire delivering the night’s biggest audience.

THE CW | The newly renewed Kung Fu (970K.0.1) dipped again, while Nancy Drew (480K/0.1) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (2.8 mil/0.5) and Home Economics (2.2 mil/0.4) were steady. Bubble drama A Million Little Things (2.04 mil/0.3) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

