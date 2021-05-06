TVLine Items: Degrassi: TNG Reunion, Magicians Vet Joins Maisel and More

Whatever it takes, you can make it through to the ATX Television Festival’s 20th anniversary panel for Degrassi: The Next Generation, taking place on the virtual event’s opening night, June 11.

Confirmed panelists for the reunion include co-creator/executive producer Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, producer/director/actor Stefan Brogren (Archie “Snake” Simpson) and cast members Aislinn Paul (Clare Edwards), Shane Kippel (Spinner), Luke Bilyk (Drew Torres), Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk), Munro Chambers (Eli Goldsworthy), Jake Epstein (Craig Manning), Daniel Clark (Sean Cameron), Andrea Lewis (Hazel Aden) and Christina Schmidt (Terri McGreggor).

Streaming June 11-20, the festival lineup will also feature a Walker music showcase and panels for The CW’s upcoming drama The Republic of Sarah, as well as the series finales of Younger and The Bold Type.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has tapped The Magicians vet Jason Ralph, who is married to Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, to recur during Season 4 in an undisclosed role, our sister site Deadline reports.

* NBC will debut the competition game show Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, hosted by Bobby Moynihan (SNL) and Ron Funches (Undateable), with a two-night premiere on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, immediately following the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics, and Monday, Aug. 9 at 8 pm ET/PT.

* A Discovery of Witches Season 2 will makes its linear debut on AMC, beginning with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 27 at 7 pm. Subsequent episodes will air weekly Sundays at 8 pm.

* HBO Max’s forthcoming series Rap Sh*t, from executive producer Issa Rae (Insecure), has cast Aida Osman (host of the Crooked Media podcast Keep It), rapper KaMillion (Love & Hip Hop Miami) and Jonica Booth (Bad Girls Club).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?