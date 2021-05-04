Young Rock Recap: Season 1 Finale Tackles Dashed NFL Dreams, Teases Election Outcome — Grade It!

RELATED STORIES Young Rock's Matthew Willig Talks Playing Andre the Giant, This Week's 'Really Sweet' Playdate With Dewey

Young Rock's Matthew Willig Talks Playing Andre the Giant, This Week's 'Really Sweet' Playdate With Dewey Young Rock, Kenan Renewed at NBC

Season 1 of Young Rock allowed each actor depicting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in various phases of his life, to have his own episode from week to week. So it only makes sense that in the NBC comedy’s freshman finale, all three Dwaynes would show up to explain how each version of the title character led to his (fictional) run for president.

The installment opened with 10-year-old Dewey wanting to go on the road with his wrestling star of a dad, Rocky Johnson. But Ata, his mom, said they could stay home and have fun. When Dewey said he’d still rather hang out with his dad, Rocky took Dewey aside to explain that despite what they told him before, Ata gave up her dream of auditioning for Star Search in Los Angeles in order to take care of him while Rocky was away. Touched that his mom sacrificed so much for him and Rocky, Dewey gave Ata a huge hug at Rocky’s surprise going away party and told her he was actually excited about spending quality time together. Awww!

As this was going on, Greg Yao framed Lia for extortion so that the FBI could arrest her. The Rock explained that although his grandmother’s arrest eclipsed his tender time with his mother, it was an example of the rollercoaster that is life. (He also added that Lia beat the charges but said it’s a story for another time. Good thing Young Rock is coming back for a Season 2.)

Popular on TVline

Next up, fans saw teenage Dwayne as a sophomore in high school, as college football coaches visited his house around the clock to woo him to attend their universities and play ball. This came to a comical head when Dwayne showed up late to a meet-and-greet with the University of Miami coaches, only for them to say they liked his gumption. This inspired the teen to sweetly tell his mom and dad that when he became an NFL star, he’d buy them a house.

Last but not least, college-aged Dwayne made a run for the NFL so that he could realize his pro-football dreams and help his parents and buy them said house. Unfortunately for The Rock at the time, the NFL didn’t come knocking and he was instead drafted by the Canadian Football League. Although this wasn’t his original plan, The Rock said it allowed him to keep pursuing the NFL while still getting paid to play football for a living.

The Rock added that all of these highs and lows in his early years helped prepare him to run for POTUS, and the finale ended with the suggestion that he had likely won the election. But because neither his victory nor his defeat were confirmed, fans will have to wait for Season 2 to learn the outcome of that, too. But we did get to see The Rock sit and reflect on a park bench with the real-life Ata, his mom, as they fondly paid homage to both Rocky and Lia, may they rest in peace.

What did you think of Young Rock Season 1? Give the finale (and the season) a grade in our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.