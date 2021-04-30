Young Rock, Kenan Renewed at NBC

Two of NBC’s freshmen comedies are getting a sophomore year. Young Rock and Kenan have both been renewed for Season 2 at the network, TVLine has learned.

“It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s president of scripted programming. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”

Co-created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang (Fresh Off the Boat), Young Rock chronicles different chapters of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life, from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to playing football at the University of Miami, to starting a career in professional wrestling. Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu play Johnson in different stages of his youth, while Johnson also appears as himself throughout the series.

Kenan, meanwhile, stars Saturday Night Live vet Kenan Thompson as a widowed father who juggles raising his two girls with his high-profile job as host of an Atlanta morning show. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law Rick (Miami Vice‘s Don Johnson), brother Gary (SNL‘s Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life. The cast also includes Kimrie Lewis (Single Parents) as Mika, Kenan’s close friend and morning show executive producer, and Dani and Dannah Lane as Kenan’s young daughters, Aubrey and Bridget.

Popular on TVline

Young Rock‘s first season wraps Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c, while Kenan aired its finale on April 27. Both pickups have been added to our 2021 Renewal Scorecard.