Ratings: 9-1-1, The Voice Lead Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 drew 5.78 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping week-to-week yet still topping Monday in the demo. , 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.1 mil/0.8) was up a tick. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on NBC, The Voice‘s clip show (5.82 mil/0.75) veritably tied season lows and juuuust barely edged out 9-1-1 for Monday’s biggest audience, while “bubble” drama Debris (2.6 mil/0.4, read post mortem) was steady in the demo for a fourth straight week.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.1 mil/0.7) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.6 mil.0.6) both ticked up in the demo, while All Rise (3.6 mil/0.4) and Bull (5.3 mil/0.5) were steady. (Also of note, Bull drew its best audience since Jan. 25.)

THE CW | Leading out of an All American rerun, Black Lightning (344K/0.1) was steady.

ABC | An airing of The Incredibles 2 averaged 2.1 mil/0.5.

