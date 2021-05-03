TVLine Items: Tuca & Bertie Premiere, House of Payne Renewed and More

Tuca & Bertie are getting a second lease on life this summer: After getting cancelled at Netflix after just one season, the animated comedy will return with new episodes Sunday, June 13 at 11:30/10:30c on Adult Swim.

The revived series features the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as Tuca and Bertie, respectively, who “are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts!” per the official description. “Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity… good thing he’s just a cartoon.”

Press PLAY above to watch a sneak peek from Season 2.

* Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has been renewed for Season 9 at BET, while Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living has been picked up for Season 3 — ahead of the sitcoms’ Tuesday, May 25 return dates.

* Amazon Prime’s deal to become the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football will now begin with the 2022 NFL season — a year earlier than previously announced.

* TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will broadcast the gun-reform comedy special Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns on Wednesday, May 12 at 10:30 pm.

* HBO will air a fully animated stand-up special from comedian Tig Notaro this summer, with Ellen DeGeneres serving as executive producer.

* The Practice vet Camyrn Manheim will reunite with creator David E. Kelley on his Disney+ series Big Shot, where she will recur as a rival coach to John Stamos’ character, our sister site Deadline reports.

