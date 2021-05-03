SNL Season 46: Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy to Host Final Episodes

Saturday Night Live is closing out Season 46 with a pair of first-time hosts. SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, Worst to Best

First up, Keegan-Michael Key — who will soon appear opposite Cecily Strong in the Apple TV+ comedy Schmigadoon! — will make his Studio 8H debut on May 15. “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo will serve as musical guest.

Then on May 22, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) will host the Season 46 finale; Lil Nas X — who was recently portrayed by cast member Chris Redd in a polarizing cold open — will perform.

As previously reported, Elon Musk is set to host May 8, as the series returns from a month-long hiatus. Its last new installment on April 10 saw Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan make her Studio 8H debut. Additional hosts this season have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya.

Meanwhile, this season’s musical acts have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Due Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, St. Vincent and Kid Cudi.

How do you think Key and Joy will fare as hosts? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.