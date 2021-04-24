SNL: Elon Musk to Host in May

Saturday Night Live is returning to the air with a very well-known first-time host.

Elon Musk, CEO and Technoking of Tesla and the Chief Engineer of SpaceX, will lord over SNL‘s May 8 episode. Miley Cyrus is set to perform, marking her sixth appearance on the late-night sketch comedy as a musical guest. Her most recent studio album, Plastic Hearts, has garnered over 1 billion streams to date on Spotify.

SNL has been on hiatus since April 10, when Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan made her Studio 8H debut. Additional hosts this season have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya.

Meanwhile, this season’s musical acts have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Due Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, St. Vincent and Kid Cudi.

How do you think Musk will do? Drop your thoughts in the Comments below!