Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer in HBO Max Limited Series Love and Death, From EP David E. Kelley

Elizabeth Olsen‘s next small-screen role comes with a serious axe to grind. HBO Max has handed a series order to David E. Kelley’s Love and Death, with the WandaVision actress attached to star, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the true-crime book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as several articles from Texas Monthly, the limited series follows “two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe,” according to the official logline. Olsen is set to play Candy Montgomery, the real-life axe murderer in question.

If this sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because Elisabeth Moss was set to play Montgomery in a separate project (tentatively titled Candy), which TVLine reported in July 2020.

Love and Death is being written by Kelley, with Lesli Linka Glatter attached to direct. Produced by Lionsgate, the limited series is executive-produced by Glatter, Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly, Matthew Tinker, and Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” says Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole and Per, and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

Adds Kevin Beggs, Chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, “We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”