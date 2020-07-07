Elisabeth Moss to Star as Infamous Killer Candy Montgomery in Miniseries

RELATED STORIES The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Teaser Trailer: Blessed Be the Squad!

Elisabeth Moss is about to make a killing: The Emmy winner will star as infamous Texas killer Candy Montgomery in an upcoming limited series, TVLine has learned.

The limited series, tentatively titled Candy, is a UCP production (a division of Universal Studio Group) and is being shopped to premium cable and streaming platforms. Moss plays Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife in 1980 who “seemingly had it all — loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?” the official description asks.

Robin Veith, who worked with Moss on Mad Men, wrote the pilot script and will serve as an executive producer, along with Moss. Veith previously served as a writer and co-EP on Hulu’s true-crime miniseries The Act, also produced by UCP.

“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer,” Moss said in a statement, “so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?'”

Moss currently stars as June/Offred on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, a role that has earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe for best lead actress in a drama series. (The series will return for Season 4 next year.) She also earned six Emmy nominations for playing secretary-turned-copywriter Peggy Olson on Mad Men.