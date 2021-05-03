Conan to End in June After 11 Years — Watch On-Air Announcement

RELATED STORIES Conan O'Brien to Exit Late-Night After 28 Years, Launch Weekly Variety Show at HBO Max — Read Statement

TBS has set a date for Conan‘s farewell episode: Conan O’Brien‘s late-night talk show will end on Thursday, June 24.

The announcement was made atop Monday’s broadcast, which you can watch in the video above. “We’re making it official,” he told viewers. “We are winding down our TBS show. The plan is so reemerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with what I think will be my fourth iteration of a program.”

According to a release from TBS, Conan‘s final weeks of shows “will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of this iteration of O’Brien’s lengthy late-night career.”

While O’Brien will continue to host Conan Without Borders travel specials for TBS, he will also turn his attention to HBO Max, where he’s developing a weekly variety series as part of his deal with WarnerMedia.

“In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'” O’Brien said when his HBO Max show was first announced in November 2020. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

Conan premiered on TBS in November 2010. O’Brien previously hosted Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC from 1993 to 2009, then enjoyed an infamously short-lived stint as the host of The Tonight Show from 2009 to 2010.

Will you miss your near-daily dose of Conan? Watch the comedian’s announcement above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s impending conclusion below.