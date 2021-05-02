The Voice Countdown: The Singers Likeliest to Survive the Playoffs and Make It to the Semi-Finals Are…

Already, viewers of The Voice have gnashed their teeth over cuts made to Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas’ Season 20 teams. Or at least your friendly neighborhood recapper has; I can’t believe that we’re headed into the Live Playoffs on May 10 (NBC, 8/7c) without Halley Greg and Ethan Lively.

And WTH happened to Raine Stern? (Oh. Right. That poorly-chosen John Mayer cover happened to Raine Stern.)

Since the eliminations are only going to come faster and more furiously a week after Monday’s “The Road to the Lives” clip show, let’s take a moment, why don’t we, and contemplate which singers will be left standing as we head toward the Semi-Finals. TVLine’s best guesses last season included two out of five of the finalists and eventual winner Carter Rubin.

Among our picks this time around are a contestant whose memorable smile is the only thing more disarming than his voice, a country boy whose pipes are even more impressive than his instantly iconic hair, a teenager whose most recent performance was one for the ages, and an R&B singer whose vocals are so rich, just listening to her counts as cheating on your diet.

Popular on TVline

This season, we’ve also ranked our picks in order of likelihood to go all the way, not just to the Semi-Finals but the Finals. Ready to see who got the top spot on our countdown? All you have to do is click on the photo gallery above (or go here for direct access). Then hit the comments with your own list of frontrunners.